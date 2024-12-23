On Pentagon Way in Wetherby's Spofford Park is this two-bedroom terraced home with lovely modern fittings and a southwest-facing garden. It is for sale with estate agent Purplebricks for £300,000.
Enter the home into a hallway leading to a spacious and bright living area which seamlessly leads into a stylish kitchen and diner to the rear. The modern kitchen is designed with ample storage space and has patio doors onto the rear garden. There is also a convenient downstairs bathroom.
Upstairs, the property features two generously sized double bedrooms with neutral decor. On this floor is also a modern house bathroom with a three-piece suite with a shower over the bathtub.
Outside, the home's rear garden enjoys lots of sunshine due to its southwest aspect and includes a paved patio area, a lawn and modern fencing. To the front, a private driveway offers ample off-street parking for more than one vehicle.
