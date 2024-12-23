A look inside this beautiful and stylishly presented Wetherby home for sale for £300,000 near Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This home in a popular Leeds market town development is perfect for first-time buyers.

On Pentagon Way in Wetherby's Spofford Park is this two-bedroom terraced home with lovely modern fittings and a southwest-facing garden. It is for sale with estate agent Purplebricks for £300,000.

Enter the home into a hallway leading to a spacious and bright living area which seamlessly leads into a stylish kitchen and diner to the rear. The modern kitchen is designed with ample storage space and has patio doors onto the rear garden. There is also a convenient downstairs bathroom.

Upstairs, the property features two generously sized double bedrooms with neutral decor. On this floor is also a modern house bathroom with a three-piece suite with a shower over the bathtub.

Outside, the home's rear garden enjoys lots of sunshine due to its southwest aspect and includes a paved patio area, a lawn and modern fencing. To the front, a private driveway offers ample off-street parking for more than one vehicle.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. Pentagon Way, Wetherby, LS22

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Pentagon Way, Wetherby, LS22

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Pentagon Way, Wetherby, LS22

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Pentagon Way, Wetherby, LS22

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

5. Pentagon Way, Wetherby, LS22

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

6. Pentagon Way, Wetherby, LS22

Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WetherbyLeedsPropertyPurple Bricks
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice