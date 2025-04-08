The property is situated in a sought-after residential area on Leeds Road in Newton Hill, with excellent access to both Wakefield city centre and Leeds as well as local amenities.

Inside, an entrance hallway leads off to the luxurious kitchen with central island and a range of high-end units and appliances to the left.

On the righthand side is a charming living room with a log burner that seamlessly flows into a family room with Velux windows in the vaulted ceiling and French doors leading out onto the rear garden.

Four generous bedrooms - two on the first and two on the second floor - are accompanied by an opulent bathroom with bathtub and separate shower.