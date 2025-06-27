Vivly Living hosts open day at stunning Denby Dale development

Award-winning residential developer Vivly Living is hosting two Open Days in its popular Denby Dale site in West Yorkshire on Saturday July 5 and Sunday July 6.

Already 23 of the Denby Dales homes have been bought or reserved. Prices range from £420,000 (all the starter homes now reserved) to £580,000 and the development is almost fully completed.

The Willows is the most sustainable development within the prestigious Vivly Living portfolio. It has undergone the Government’s rigorous Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) which assess a property’s green and sustainable credentials. The development has received an A rating, the highest SAP accolade there is.

Selected houses at the Willows, which is located in one of the UK’s property hotspots, have also achieved a gold star rating for their energy efficiency and environmental impact.

View from the Willows at Denby Dale

Samantha McGregor, YCP’s Associate Director, Sales, commented: “We are so proud of The Willows and we are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers to our wonderful development on July 5 and 6. This is a tremendous opportunity to buy the last remaining houses here.

“Situated in the breathtaking Yorkshire countryside, yet still within reach of excellent local amenities, our picturesque development provides the best of both worlds with a vibrant yet peaceful lifestyle. It is also close to Huddersfield, recently named as the UK’s premier property hotspot, and has excellent links to Leeds, Wakefield and Barnsley

“Denby Dale first school is just a mile away, while Denby Dale Station, which is on the Penistone line that runs from Huddersfield to Sheffield, is even closer. Access to Yorkshire’s superb motorway network is excellent, with the M1 a 15-minute drive away. Commuting to major regional cities takes less than an hour.”

These special houses will be showcased on July 5 and 6. They are:

Vivly's quality homes at Denby Dale

• The Sessile: Plots 26 and 27, £555,000 and £560,000 respectively. A light and airy contemporary four-bedroom home, built from natural tumbled Yorkshire stone. Over £10,000 of upgrades are included in Plot 26 plus £10,000 stamp duty contribution on Plot 27.

• The Guelder: Four-Bedroom Home. The Guelder includes Karndean flooring and Vivly range carpets. This ready to move into home comes with selected furniture included. Plus a limited- time discount of £30,000 off the original price, now on sale for £420,000. Viewing recommended.

• The Birch: Plots 22 - 25. Three-Bedroom Home, featuring open plan living space, private garden plus parking for two cars including an EV charging point. The Birch comes fully-fitted with hard flooring and carpets. £450,000.

Oliver Bottomley, YCP’s associate director, land and development, explained: “Energy is a bigger topic right now than it’s been in a generation. As we work our way through an ongoing energy crisis, most of us have become more conscious of how much energy we use and our homes at Denby Dale have been built specifically to keep energy costs down.”

The last word goes to Jackie Wignall, who moved into her Denby Dale house last year and enthused: “Thank you again Vivly Living for being different, a premium builder who cares. Your help was much appreciated, helping to make the move a little less stressful. This help is not something consumers have come to expect generally from the construction industry.”