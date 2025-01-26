The five-bedroom home on Spofforth Hill in Wetherby blends modern living and classic elegance and is on the market with Hunters for £950,000.

Enter into the semi-detached property via an original stained glass door leading into a grand entrance hallway with high ceilings, a stunning staircase and beautiful panelling.

The hallway provides access to the cellar, which offers lots of storage but also plenty of opportunity for development.

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor, with the lounge boasting a beautiful bay window and a fireplace with what the current owners believe is a black marble surround.

A sash window overlooking the rear garden is a standout feature in the dining room, which offers lots of space for entertaining around a large dining table.

The kitchen features high ceilings and four sash windows creating a lovely warm atmosphere.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms and a single bedroom which can be used as an office or be turned into an en suite for the master bedroom.

The stunning bathroom on this floor features a Victorian-style bath and walk-in shower.

Two additional bedrooms and a house bathroom can be found on the second floor, where the landing has been transformed into a practical office space.

Outside, the home enjoys private gardens to both the front and the rear. The front garden is mainly laid to lawn with shrub borders and hedges, while the rear features a patio with a pergola, ideal for entertaining in the summer.