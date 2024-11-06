Victorian Greenhouse Donation to Kickstart Leeds’ First Botanical Garden in a Century

Leeds is set to welcome its first botanical garden in over 100 years, thanks to the donation of a historic Victorian greenhouse from the Spinning Acres development in Far Headingley.

The greenhouse, a striking seven-metre-long structure, will be relocated to the University of Leeds to form the heart of a new teaching and wellness space on campus.

The greenhouse, which has stood on the grounds of Moor Grange, is steeped in history. Originally part of a 19th-century villa, the site has deep connections with the University. In the late 1800s, Moor Grange was home to Arthur Mayo-Robson, a pioneering surgeon and Professor of Surgery at Yorkshire College, the precursor to Leeds University. Later, the property was incorporated into the University’s Tetley Hall student accommodation before becoming part of Pickard Properties’ Spinning Acres residential development.

Pickard Properties, a Leeds-based developer with a strong commitment to preserving local heritage, has delayed its redevelopment plans at Moor Grange to allow for the greenhouse’s careful dismantling and relocation. The company is also contributing to the transportation costs. Once on campus, the greenhouse will be integrated into a broader project led by the School of Biology, which aims to create a vibrant botanical hub for research, teaching, and conservation.

“This donation ensures the greenhouse will continue to serve the community, enriching the University’s campus and creating opportunities for interdisciplinary research,” said Denise Mcardle, Strategic Director at Pickard Properties. “As a proud Leeds developer, we’re thrilled to support this unique initiative, which will not only benefit the University but also contribute to tackling global challenges like climate change.”

The University plans to transform the greenhouse into a space showcasing diverse plant species from around the world, providing students and staff with a tranquil environment for study and reflection. It will also serve as a “living lab,” supporting innovative research into issues such as food security and sustainable development.

Seb Stroud, Teaching Fellow at the University of Leeds, expressed gratitude for the donation: “We are thrilled to receive this generous gift. The greenhouse will be pivotal in promoting environmental awareness, fostering collaboration, and enhancing well-being across our campus.”

The new botanical garden will mark a significant chapter in Leeds’ history, drawing comparisons to the city’s original Leeds Zoological & Botanical Gardens, which briefly operated in Headingley during the mid-19th century. The long-term vision is for the garden to become a leading centre for sustainability and innovation, reinforcing the University’s role as a hub for cutting-edge research.