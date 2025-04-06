Having been thoroughly upgraded in the 1990s and early 2000s, the property dates back to the 1890s and comprises a welcoming hallway, a sun room with breathtaking views, a spacious family room with a fireplace and a study.

Completing the ground floor is a kitchen fitted with a range of units and featuring an AGA, a utility room and an elegant sitting room with panoramic views over Wharfedale.

On the first floor, the master suite has windows facing both the front and rear, a dressing room and an en suite bathroom. The second bedroom also benefits from an en suite while two additional bedrooms share a house bathroom with a corner bath and separate shower.

Outside, the garden is set within striking surroundings and features a walled garden with raised beds to the front and a landscaped lawn to the rear.

Owners of the property also have access to Dales Way via neighbouring fields, as well as the local tennis club and gym.