Situated on Peart Place, this modern residence is in the heart of the highly regarded New Village Garden development, close to schools, shops and transport links.

It has been put on sale with estate agent Purple Bricks for offers over £290,000.

Inside, the property is arranged over three floors, with a spacious and inviting hallway, guest WC, a delightful lounge with bi-folding doors onto the garden and a modern kitchen on the ground floor.

On the first floor, a landing leads to three generous bedrooms and a house bathroom, while the master bedroom suite with a dressing room and luxury en suite occupies the entire second floor.