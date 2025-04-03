Take a tour inside this deceptively large south Leeds townhouse with south-facing garden in New Forest Village

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

Explore this deceptively large south Leeds townhouse featuring a beautiful south-facing garden.

Situated on Peart Place, this modern residence is in the heart of the highly regarded New Village Garden development, close to schools, shops and transport links.

It has been put on sale with estate agent Purple Bricks for offers over £290,000.

Inside, the property is arranged over three floors, with a spacious and inviting hallway, guest WC, a delightful lounge with bi-folding doors onto the garden and a modern kitchen on the ground floor.

On the first floor, a landing leads to three generous bedrooms and a house bathroom, while the master bedroom suite with a dressing room and luxury en suite occupies the entire second floor.

Outside, a wonderful private garden enjoys lots of sun due to its south-facing aspect.

