Located on Lombard Street in Rawdon, this two-bedroom home boasts a convenient position near local shops and the train station, which offers regular services into Leeds.

It is currently on the market with estate agent Hunters. Inside, the property includes a generous living room and a spacious dining kitchen on the ground floor. Both rooms are filled with charm, showcasing exposed ceiling beams and a range of character features.

On the first floor, there are two good-sized double bedrooms and a luxurious house bathroom, complete with a stunning detached bathtub. The loft room provides an additional spacious area that can serve various purposes, such as a hobby room or extra storage. There is also a useful cellar.

Outside, the home features a delightful cottage-style garden that enjoys plenty of sunlight due to its south-facing orientation.

The property has been improved over the years by its current owners and is now on the market for £309,950.