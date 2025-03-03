Located on Lombard Street in Rawdon, this two-bedroom home boasts a convenient position near local shops and the train station, which offers regular services into Leeds.
It is currently on the market with estate agent Hunters. Inside, the property includes a generous living room and a spacious dining kitchen on the ground floor. Both rooms are filled with charm, showcasing exposed ceiling beams and a range of character features.
On the first floor, there are two good-sized double bedrooms and a luxurious house bathroom, complete with a stunning detached bathtub. The loft room provides an additional spacious area that can serve various purposes, such as a hobby room or extra storage. There is also a useful cellar.
Outside, the home features a delightful cottage-style garden that enjoys plenty of sunlight due to its south-facing orientation.
The property has been improved over the years by its current owners and is now on the market for £309,950.
Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.