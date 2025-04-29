A tour inside this beautifully converted maisonette situated in a 1860s Leeds villa for sale for £300k

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

This stunning maisonette apartment is set in a beautifully converted Victorian villa built in 1860, nestled between the popular suburbs of Meanwood and Headingley in Leeds.

Situated on Cumberland Street, the property was refurbished and converted in 2014 and is currently on the market with Manning Stainton for £300,000.

Inside, the apartment retains many original features, including stained glass windows, stepped cornices, a stone fireplace, and window shutters.

As you enter, you are welcomed by a charming hallway featuring a beautiful arched window that leads into the impressive living room, which boasts a bay window and a cosy log burner.

On this level, you will also find a double bedroom, perfect for use as a guest room, home office, or child's bedroom, depending on your needs.

Stairs lead down to the lower floor, where the spacious open-plan dining kitchen is located, occupying the majority of this area. The master bedroom is generously sized and features dual-aspect windows, built-in wardrobes, and a stylish en suite shower room. Additionally, there is a house bathroom equipped with a bathtub.

Outside, the property offers a private garden at both the front and side.

Cumberland Road, Leeds, LS6 2EF

Photo Sales

Cumberland Road, Leeds, LS6 2EF

Photo Sales

Cumberland Road, Leeds, LS6 2EF

Photo Sales

Cumberland Road, Leeds, LS6 2EF

Photo Sales

Cumberland Road, Leeds, LS6 2EF

Photo Sales

Cumberland Road, Leeds, LS6 2EF

Photo Sales
