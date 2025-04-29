Situated on Cumberland Street, the property was refurbished and converted in 2014 and is currently on the market with Manning Stainton for £300,000.

Inside, the apartment retains many original features, including stained glass windows, stepped cornices, a stone fireplace, and window shutters.

As you enter, you are welcomed by a charming hallway featuring a beautiful arched window that leads into the impressive living room, which boasts a bay window and a cosy log burner.

On this level, you will also find a double bedroom, perfect for use as a guest room, home office, or child's bedroom, depending on your needs.

Stairs lead down to the lower floor, where the spacious open-plan dining kitchen is located, occupying the majority of this area. The master bedroom is generously sized and features dual-aspect windows, built-in wardrobes, and a stylish en suite shower room. Additionally, there is a house bathroom equipped with a bathtub.