Steeped in history, this three-bedroom conversion on Leeds Road in Lofthouse stands out among the many newly built homes in the area.

Currently on the market with Manning Stainton for £400,000, the property exudes charm and character. It boasts a genuine country kitchen that includes an island breakfast bar and integrated appliances, along with a cosy snug that provides access to the rear garden.

An immaculate living room, highlighted by a large floor-to-ceiling window, serves as the focal point of the property. This window overlooks the rear garden and allows ample natural light to enhance the exposed brickwork surrounding the fireplace.

The downstairs accommodation is completed by a useful study and a bathroom featuring a three-piece suite.

From the entrance hallway, stairs lead up to a mezzanine level with an open landing and exposed purlins. The master bedroom offers built-in wardrobes and is accompanied on the first floor by two additional double bedrooms.

There is also a four-piece house bathroom that includes a free-standing bath.