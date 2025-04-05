Estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley has listed this exclusive property on Pentagon Way in Wetherby's Spofforth Park neighbourhood for £565,000.
Inside, the home has a welcoming central hallway with parquet flooring that leads through to a dual-aspect sitting room with a log burner.
A full-width dining kitchen acts as the hub of the home, connecting all the downstairs accommodations to create a space perfect for entertaining.
On the first floor, the impressive master bedroom enjoys air-conditioning as well as built in wardrobes and a stylish en suite.
The second bedroom on this floor is served by the house bathroom, while two additional bedrooms and a shower room can be found on the second floor.
Outside, the home oozes kerb appeal and has a paved walkway to the front door set behind secure wrought iron ornamental fencing. The garden enjoys a southern aspect and is easy to maintain due to its artificial lawn which is accompanied by a pathway and a patio.
