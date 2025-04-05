Take a tour inside this impressive £565k Wetherby home in an exclusive neighbourhood for sale near Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

This striking double-fronted family residence in a Leeds market town is for sale.

Estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley has listed this exclusive property on Pentagon Way in Wetherby's Spofforth Park neighbourhood for £565,000.

Inside, the home has a welcoming central hallway with parquet flooring that leads through to a dual-aspect sitting room with a log burner.

A full-width dining kitchen acts as the hub of the home, connecting all the downstairs accommodations to create a space perfect for entertaining.

On the first floor, the impressive master bedroom enjoys air-conditioning as well as built in wardrobes and a stylish en suite.

The second bedroom on this floor is served by the house bathroom, while two additional bedrooms and a shower room can be found on the second floor.

Outside, the home oozes kerb appeal and has a paved walkway to the front door set behind secure wrought iron ornamental fencing. The garden enjoys a southern aspect and is easy to maintain due to its artificial lawn which is accompanied by a pathway and a patio.

Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

1. Pentagon Way, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

2. Pentagon Way, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

3. Pentagon Way, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

4. Pentagon Way, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

5. Pentagon Way, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

6. Pentagon Way, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WetherbyLeedsPropertySpacelawn
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice