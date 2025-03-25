Spanning three floors, this technologically advanced property offers spacious living in Leeds' Climate Innovation District, complete with a roof terrace that overlooks the banks of the River Aire.

The home is currently on the market with Zenko Properties for £415,000, and features a contemporary, dual-aspect living room and kitchen equipped with modern appliances and fittings on the ground floor.

On the first floor, you’ll find two versatile bedrooms that can be used as a living room and an office if needed. These rooms are served by a modern house bathroom, which includes a bathtub.

The second floor contains two additional bedrooms. The master suite has its own en suite bathroom, while the second room boasts a balcony with views of the surrounding green spaces.

Stairs from this floor lead to a luxurious roof terrace, perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining during the warmer months.