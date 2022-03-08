This is when Leeds City Council will start collecting brown bins this year.

This year’s fortnightly brown bin collections will start in Leeds from Monday 14 March, with collections continuing through to December.

Leeds City Council delivers the largest garden waste collection service by any council in the UK; last year crews emptied 35,000 tonnes of garden waste from the 217,000 brown bins across Leeds. Leeds continues to be one of a minority of councils to do so free of charge.

Brown bin collections are intended to help divert garden waste away from black bins and assist those homes with gardens that produce enough garden waste to justify a fortnightly collection.

The service complements other more environmentally beneficial ways to use/dispose of garden waste. These include leaving grass cuttings on your lawn, reusing garden waste by composting or creating piles for insects, birds and other local wildlife; which not only help the eco-system but the garden itself.

To further help residents with composting, the council is working in partnership with Great Green Systems to offer an exclusive 35% discount to residents on a range of composters, find out more here.

Excess garden waste can be disposed of for free, at all eight of the council’s household waste recycling centres which are open 7 days a week, no booking required. Residents can find their closest centre here.

Residents can find out when their first brown bin collection date is by downloading the Leeds Bin App or by checking online.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and housing, said:

“Once again, I would like to thank the council’s refuse service for their hard work throughout the pandemic, to ensure waste is collected across Leeds.

“The resumption of the free brown bin collection service is welcome news, marking the return of spring to Leeds and will help residents manage their garden waste.

“However, I would encourage all green-fingered residents to consider composting more and to take advantage of the deal secured by the council and purchase a compost bin; not only will it benefit your garden it will also help the local environment.”

Leeds City Council recently announced a raft of new measures designed to help residents deal with their waste responsibly, for more information please visit https://gloo.to/6VYV.

More info, including links to advice on how to compost more and support the local eco-system can be found in our Leeds Recycles social media page.