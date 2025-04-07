Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The future of a long-standing Leeds pub could soon be sealed, with fresh plans to redevelop the site now under consideration.

The Swinnow Pub, located on Swinnow Lane, has been at the centre of a series of planning proposals stretching back to 2015.

Now, a new application submitted to Leeds City Council on March 20 outlines plans to demolish the pub and build eight new homes in its place.

Plans to demolish the pub and build eight homes was approved in 2020. | Google

According to the planning documents, the development would also include a bike shed and landscaped areas.

The applicant states: “It is proposed to demolish the existing public house and erect eight dwellings on the site.

“Each property will have its own parking spaces, accessed from Harley Drive and Swinnow Lane.

“The homes are designed to reflect the character of the area, using brick and concrete tile - materials common in the neighbourhood.”

The application also notes that a detached bungalow and a pair of semi-detached houses have already been built on the plot.

It adds that the re-submission is necessary due to enforcement action related to conditions of a previous approval.

The site has a complex planning history. An initial outline application was approved in 2015, followed by a rejected proposal in 2017 for a smaller pub with five flats above.

A more ambitious 2018 plan for 10 semi-detached homes and four apartments drew 61 objections.

Revised plans for eight homes were eventually approved in August 2020, though the pub has remained open and partially standing ever since.

Members of the public have until Thursday, April 17 to comment on the latest application via Leeds City Council.