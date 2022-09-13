The latest research by Property Solvers has revealed that there were 68 residential home sales with a value of over £1 million pounds across Leeds postcodes from September 2021 up to September 2022.

Using HM Land Registry sold house price statistics, the home buying company and local auctioneer reported the total value of these sales arrived at £123,183,793.

Relative to the same period in 2020-21, this represented an increase of 2%.

Below are some of the most expensive properties sold across Leeds over the last year.

Low Mill Lane, Addingham, Ilkley, LS29 0QP

£4,600,000

Alwoodley Lane, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS17 7PG

£2,900,000

Layton Road, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5EU

£1,925,000

Hag Farm Road, Burley In Wharfedale, LS29 7AB

£1,750,000

Manor House Lane, Leeds, LS17 9JD

£1,750,000

Cliffe Drive, Rawdon, Leeds, LS19 6LL

£1,700,000

Farrer Lane, Oulton, Leeds, LS26 8JL

£1,700,000

Hall Lane, Blubberhouses, Otley, LS21 2NX

£1,700,000

Trevethick, Cragg Drive, Ilkley, LS29 8BE

£1,685,000

Speaking of the data, co-founder of Property Solvers Ruban Selvanayagam said: “Although there remains a healthy volume of sales in this price bracket, evidence from around the country would suggest that buyer appetite for these types of homes has started to drop.

“£1 million properties - even for the wealthy - are a major commitment and indeed affected by the wider economy.