The most expensive houses in Leeds sold over the last year - from Horsforth to Ilkley
With sales prices reaching as high as £31 million, Leeds is positioned as 45th across England, Wales and Scotland for the most sales over the £1 million price point.
The latest research by Property Solvers has revealed that there were 68 residential home sales with a value of over £1 million pounds across Leeds postcodes from September 2021 up to September 2022.
Using HM Land Registry sold house price statistics, the home buying company and local auctioneer reported the total value of these sales arrived at £123,183,793.
Relative to the same period in 2020-21, this represented an increase of 2%.
Below are some of the most expensive properties sold across Leeds over the last year.
Low Mill Lane, Addingham, Ilkley, LS29 0QP
£4,600,000
Alwoodley Lane, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS17 7PG
£2,900,000
Layton Road, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5EU
£1,925,000
Hag Farm Road, Burley In Wharfedale, LS29 7AB
£1,750,000
Manor House Lane, Leeds, LS17 9JD
£1,750,000
Cliffe Drive, Rawdon, Leeds, LS19 6LL
£1,700,000
Farrer Lane, Oulton, Leeds, LS26 8JL
£1,700,000
Hall Lane, Blubberhouses, Otley, LS21 2NX
£1,700,000
Trevethick, Cragg Drive, Ilkley, LS29 8BE
£1,685,000
Speaking of the data, co-founder of Property Solvers Ruban Selvanayagam said: “Although there remains a healthy volume of sales in this price bracket, evidence from around the country would suggest that buyer appetite for these types of homes has started to drop.
“£1 million properties - even for the wealthy - are a major commitment and indeed affected by the wider economy.
“With continued inflationary pressures and rising interest rates as a result, it would not be too much of a surprise to see a continued cooling off across the high-end property market.”