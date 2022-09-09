From three bedroom bungalows to gorgeous townhouses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
Here are nine homes suitable for growing families, listed on property sales website Rightmove this week.
1. On the market for £365,000
In the beautiful setting of Garforth, this three bedroom detached house on Derwent Avenue is on the market for £365,000. This home benefits from a well-tended 70 foot rear garden, backing on to the school playing fields, as well as a block paved driveway and garage.
Photo: Rightmove
2. On the market for £180,000
This beautiful three bedroom townhouse located just off Oakwood Lane is on the market for an affordable £180,000. The property has been attractively refurbished and offers great accommodation for first time buyers, young families or buy-to- let landlords. The house also benefits from gated access around to the rear where there is an enclosed garden with a lawn and timber decked seating area.
Photo: Rightmove
3. On the market for £315,000
Located on Harehills Lane, this four bedroom terraced family home is on the market for £315,000. The property is just a short walk from Chapel Allerton and close to the popular shops and amenities in Oakwood and Roundhay. The house is double fronted and positioned at the end of a row of terraced houses, and offers versatile and well-presented accommodation throughout, with the advantage of a driveway for parking and a single garage.
Photo: Rightmove
4. On the market for £650,000
The most expensive house on the list, this four bedroom detached home in Adel is on the market for £650,000. In one of the most sought after locations in Leeds, it is no wonder that this property on Beech Walk is expected to be snapped up soon. Features include a private lawned rear garden with Indian stone patio, plus a spacious conservatory.
Photo: Rightmove