3. On the market for £315,000

Located on Harehills Lane, this four bedroom terraced family home is on the market for £315,000. The property is just a short walk from Chapel Allerton and close to the popular shops and amenities in Oakwood and Roundhay. The house is double fronted and positioned at the end of a row of terraced houses, and offers versatile and well-presented accommodation throughout, with the advantage of a driveway for parking and a single garage.

Photo: Rightmove