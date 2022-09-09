News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: 9 of the new family homes added to the market this week

Here are nine homes suitable for families that went on the market this week.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:30 pm

From three bedroom bungalows to gorgeous townhouses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.

Here are nine homes suitable for growing families, listed on property sales website Rightmove this week.

1. On the market for £365,000

In the beautiful setting of Garforth, this three bedroom detached house on Derwent Avenue is on the market for £365,000. This home benefits from a well-tended 70 foot rear garden, backing on to the school playing fields, as well as a block paved driveway and garage.

2. On the market for £180,000

This beautiful three bedroom townhouse located just off Oakwood Lane is on the market for an affordable £180,000. The property has been attractively refurbished and offers great accommodation for first time buyers, young families or buy-to- let landlords. The house also benefits from gated access around to the rear where there is an enclosed garden with a lawn and timber decked seating area.

3. On the market for £315,000

Located on Harehills Lane, this four bedroom terraced family home is on the market for £315,000. The property is just a short walk from Chapel Allerton and close to the popular shops and amenities in Oakwood and Roundhay. The house is double fronted and positioned at the end of a row of terraced houses, and offers versatile and well-presented accommodation throughout, with the advantage of a driveway for parking and a single garage.

4. On the market for £650,000

The most expensive house on the list, this four bedroom detached home in Adel is on the market for £650,000. In one of the most sought after locations in Leeds, it is no wonder that this property on Beech Walk is expected to be snapped up soon. Features include a private lawned rear garden with Indian stone patio, plus a spacious conservatory.

