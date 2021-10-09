The Leeds suburb named in the UK's top 10 house price hotspots

PIC: James Hardisty

Moortown has ranked eighth thanks to a 17 per cent increase in the average price tag for a home over the past year, according to Rightmove.

The average price for a home in the suburb is £327,804.

Toxteth in Liverpool took to top spot with a 20% increase in the average price tag for a home over the past year with Accrington in Lancashire, Retford in Nottinghamshire and Heywood in Greater Manchester closely follow with a 19% increase.

Since the start of last year, nearly three-quarters (71%) of areas across Britain have hit record asking prices, Rightmove said.

Across Britain, the average asking price stands at a record £338,462, up by 5.8% compared with September 2020.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove's director of property data, said: "There's been significant growth across so many areas of Great Britain over the past year, which is reflected in the new price hotspots, where six different regions appear in the top 10.

"The number of homes for sale is at a record low, and buyer demand remains high. This competition for properties is supporting price growth."

Warren Matthews, an agent at James Kristian Estate Agents in Liverpool, said: "Due to the improvements in the area, places like Toxteth have grown in popularity, and we're now seeing properties appeal to a wide range of buyers, from first-time, next time and investors.

"This has pushed demand up which has therefore significantly increased prices in the area, and we're still seeing high levels of buyer interest as we approach the final months of the year."

Here are average asking prices in September 2021 and the percentage increase for the top 10 hotspots, according to Rightmove:

1. Toxteth, Liverpool, Merseyside, £151,958, 20%

=2. Accrington, Lancashire, £139,220, 19%

=2. Retford, Nottinghamshire, £210,761, 19%

=2. Heywood, Greater Manchester, £194,634, 19%

=5. Brixham, Devon, £318,859, 18%

=5. Crowborough, East Sussex, £501,537, 18%

=5. Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, £165,322, 18%

=8. Moortown, Leeds, West Yorkshire, £327,804, 17%

=8. Penwortham, Preston, Lancashire, £251,478, 17%

10. Great Sankey, Warrington, Cheshire, £270,621, 16%

