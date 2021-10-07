Ling Lane is one of the priciest streets in Leeds.

Data complied by property website Zoopla found that there are a total of 55 streets in the Yorkshire where the average house costs £1million or more.

This is an increase of 16 from the previous year.

Five of these million pound streets are in north Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoopla has revealed the five most expensive streets in Leeds, where houses cost on average more than £1million. Pictured: Ling Lane, one of the priciest streets in Leeds.

Topping the list is Manor House Lane in Alwoodley where houses cost on average £1,619,000.

The prestigious street is in a much sought after location located next to Alwoodley Golf Club and The Grammar School at Leeds.

In close second is Roundhay Park Lane, also in Alwoodley.

Houses on this street cost on average £1,618,000.

The third most expensive street in Leeds is Ling Lane in the village of Scarcroft.

Houses on this street cost on average £1,544,000.

Claiming the fourth position, is Harewood Road, which starts in the village of East Keswick and ends in Collingham village, just two miles south east of Wetherby.

Houses on this semi-rural road cost on average £1,461,000.

In fifth place is Sandmoor Drive in Alwoodley.

Houses on this road cost on average £1,420,000.

Zoopla found that there are now a whopping 11,673 streets in Britain where the average home is valued at £1million or more.

The top 10 most expensive streets are in London.

Kensington Palace Gardens was crowned Britain’s most expensive street for the 13th year running.

It has an average property price of just under £29.9m, with the street well known for its embassies and billionaire residents.

It also counts Kensington Palace, home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, among its neighbours.

The road was followed by Grosvenor Crescent in Belgravia, where homes command an average price tag of £17.2m.

Outside of London, the 10 most most expensive streets are within commuting distance of the capital.

Altrincham in Cheshire was the only town in a northern region to make it into the top 10.

Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, explained: “This data illustrates how the type and size of properties coupled with some of the most desirable locations around the country create prime areas, resulting in some of the most valuable residential streets in the country.”

Here are the numbers of million pound streets in September 2021, according to Zoopla:

– London, 4,544

– South East England, 4,366

– East of England, 1,464

– South West England, 512

– North West England, 276

– West Midlands, 205

– Scotland, 136

– East Midlands, 65