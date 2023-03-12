Locations were ranked according to the number of independent shops per head of population, the range of cultural events, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a location for films and TV shows. Health and wellbeing brand Naturecan polled 5,000 people, including regional polling in the city, and monitored likes on Instagram to devise its list.

Chapel Allerton was named the coolest place to live in Leeds. The popular suburb was the highest rated location in Leeds in Naturecan’s list of the UK's 50 coolest places to live. In second place in Leeds was Headingley, Holbeck was third, Meanwood was fourth and Morley was fifth.

Chapel Allerton is a popular location for TV filming and the ITV drama Platform 7, based on Louise Doughty's best-selling novel, was shot there last autumn. Chapel Allerton was ranked 46th in the UK top 50 which was headed by Polperro in Cornwall.

Chapel Allerton is a village-like suburb of Leeds centred around the lively Harrogate Road, which draws families and young professionals to its child-friendly book stores and quirky boutiques, as well as global eateries and hip cafes. The suburb has previously been named as one of the best places to live in the North by the Sunday Times.

Naturecan’s chief executive Andy Duckworth said: “Chapel Allerton is the coolest place to live in Leeds, narrowly beating Headingly in second place. All the 50 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why Leeds in particular is such a great place and loved by film and TV makers.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 50. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town as a location. Hidden gems which are largely only visited by local tourists can find themselves being showcased throughout the world if they are pictured by the right influencer or featured in a movie.”