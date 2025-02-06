Located on Leeds Road in Methley, the semi-detached residence has been beautifully maintained and offers lots of space for a family to grow. It is on the market with Manning Stainton for £385,000.

To the front, the property has a generous paved driveway with lots of parking space and access to a single garage.

Step into the stunning hallway featuring stylish stairs that lead up to the first floor. This space opens into a bright living room at the front, complete with a gas fireplace. At the rear, you’ll find an extended open-plan kitchen and dining area.

The kitchen comes equipped with integrated appliances, a double oven, a wine cooler, and a hob, offering plenty of countertop space. A large dining table fits comfortably in the dining area, which has patio doors that open to the garden.

A useful utility and guest WC complete the downstairs accommodation.

On the first floor, the landing gives access to two generous double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a single bedroom with lovely views overlooking the surrounding landscapes. The family bathroom has a bathtub and a separate shower cubicle.

To the rear, the lovely garden is mostly paved with artificial grass backing onto a field.

