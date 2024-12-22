Situated on Church Lane in Methley, the gorgeous five-bedroom semi-detached home is ideal for a large family and is on the market with estate agent Rosedale & Jones for £450,000.
Step into a well-presented hallway with a premium tiled floor and access to a lovely lounge boasting a log burner, fitted storage units, high ceilings and a double-glazed window overlooking the front aspect.
The heart of the home is a luxurious and very spacious kitchen, dining area and snug with an open-plan design. The fully fitted kitchen comes with high-end base and wall units and integrated appliances, while the dining area easily fits a dining table seating eight people.
A guest WC completes the ground floor of the property.
Up the stairs, a landing leads to three good-size double bedrooms. One features a beautiful bay window while one boasts its own en suite shower room.
There is also a house bathroom with His & Hers sink, bathtub and separate shower cubicle.
A fourth bedroom occupies the second floor.
Outside, the home enjoys a large landscaped garden to the rear with a lawn, a play area for the kids and a luxurious covered entertainment area with bar, pizza oven and barbecue.
🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.
Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.