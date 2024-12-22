Situated on Church Lane in Methley, the gorgeous five-bedroom semi-detached home is ideal for a large family and is on the market with estate agent Rosedale & Jones for £450,000.

Step into a well-presented hallway with a premium tiled floor and access to a lovely lounge boasting a log burner, fitted storage units, high ceilings and a double-glazed window overlooking the front aspect.

The heart of the home is a luxurious and very spacious kitchen, dining area and snug with an open-plan design. The fully fitted kitchen comes with high-end base and wall units and integrated appliances, while the dining area easily fits a dining table seating eight people.

A guest WC completes the ground floor of the property.

Up the stairs, a landing leads to three good-size double bedrooms. One features a beautiful bay window while one boasts its own en suite shower room.

There is also a house bathroom with His & Hers sink, bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

A fourth bedroom occupies the second floor.

Outside, the home enjoys a large landscaped garden to the rear with a lawn, a play area for the kids and a luxurious covered entertainment area with bar, pizza oven and barbecue.

