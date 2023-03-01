4 . £325,000

This lovely three bedroom family home on Henconner Lane has a bright and airy living room to the front of the home with a feature bay window and stone effect fireplace. To the rear opening into the garden is an extended dining room, the bespoke kitchen has a range of wall and base units. To the first floor there are three well proportioned bedrooms and a modern family bathroom. Externally the property has ample off street parking leading to a shared driveway. The private rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with mature shrub boarders.

Photo: Rightmove