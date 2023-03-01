News you can trust since 1890
The best homes for sale in Chapel Allerton after Leeds suburb named one of 'coolest' areas to live by Time Out

Chapel Allerton is one of the most sought-after locations for families in Leeds.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

Known for its gorgeous stone houses and fantastic selection of independent cafes and shops, the villagelike suburb was named one of UK's top 10 coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out magazine last year – alongside the regenerated industrial district Kelham Island in Sheffield.

Here are seven of the most luxurious homes on the market in Chapel Allerton this week, as listed on Rightmove.

1. £350,000

This lovely three bedroom dormer bungalow is situated on the incredibly popular residential street of Dominion Avenue. Having been modernised in recent years, the family home offers a spacious lounge/diner with a burning stove, separate ground floor room and a downstairs bedroom that could be used as a home office. Outside are well maintained and enclosed gardens to both the front and rear, with the rear benefitting from a patio area and a summer house.

Photo: Graham M Lawrence

2. £650,000

This truly beautiful detached period lodge house, which has been skillfully renovated by the current owner to create a stylish and characterful home, is for sale.It is eco-friendly to suit modern 21st century living, with the addition of solar panels, some external wall insulation and underfloor heating. Set back off Gledhow Lane, within convenient access of local amenities, the property will undoubtedly appeal to buyers looking for a home of distinction.

Photo: Rightmove

3. £550,000

Having been tastefully updated in recent years, this stunning three bedroom Grade II listed property is situated on Harrogate Road and offers a wealth of benefits including open plan dining kitchen, spacious reception room, attractive character features and potential for basement conversion subject to necessary planning consents. Tucked away from the main road with a generous 80ft garden to the front, the property is just moments from the many restaurants, bars and independent boutiques.

Photo: Rightmove

4. £325,000

This lovely three bedroom family home on Henconner Lane has a bright and airy living room to the front of the home with a feature bay window and stone effect fireplace. To the rear opening into the garden is an extended dining room, the bespoke kitchen has a range of wall and base units. To the first floor there are three well proportioned bedrooms and a modern family bathroom. Externally the property has ample off street parking leading to a shared driveway. The private rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with mature shrub boarders.

Photo: Rightmove

