Chapel Allerton is one of the most sought-after locations for families in Leeds.
1. £350,000
This lovely three bedroom dormer bungalow is situated on the incredibly popular residential street of Dominion Avenue. Having been modernised in recent years, the family home offers a spacious lounge/diner with a burning stove, separate ground floor room and a downstairs bedroom that could be used as a home office. Outside are well maintained and enclosed gardens to both the front and rear, with the rear benefitting from a patio area and a summer house.
Photo: Graham M Lawrence
2. £650,000
This truly beautiful detached period lodge house, which has been skillfully renovated by the current owner to create a stylish and characterful home, is for sale.It is eco-friendly to suit modern 21st century living, with the addition of solar panels, some external wall insulation and underfloor heating. Set back off Gledhow Lane, within convenient access of local amenities, the property will undoubtedly appeal to buyers looking for a home of distinction.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £550,000
Having been tastefully updated in recent years, this stunning three bedroom Grade II listed property is situated on Harrogate Road and offers a wealth of benefits including open plan dining kitchen, spacious reception room, attractive character features and potential for basement conversion subject to necessary planning consents. Tucked away from the main road with a generous 80ft garden to the front, the property is just moments from the many restaurants, bars and independent boutiques.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £325,000
This lovely three bedroom family home on Henconner Lane has a bright and airy living room to the front of the home with a feature bay window and stone effect fireplace. To the rear opening into the garden is an extended dining room, the bespoke kitchen has a range of wall and base units. To the first floor there are three well proportioned bedrooms and a modern family bathroom. Externally the property has ample off street parking leading to a shared driveway. The private rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with mature shrub boarders.
Photo: Rightmove