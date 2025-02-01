The Bank, Leeds: First look as 17 apartments launched in former Grade II listed city centre bank starting at £190,000
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A collection of 17 one and two-bedroom apartments at The Bank are now available to purchase from £190,000 through LH1 Global.
The distinctive building, situated on The Headrow by the junction with Vicar Lane, was once a Lloyds bank branch and dates back to the early 20th century.
It was originally designed by esteemed British architect Sir Reginald Blomfield, who helped shape the architectural landscape of some of the UK’s most famous areas, such as London’s Regent’s Street.
An LH1 Global spokesperson said: “This renowned building has now been transformed in a way that celebrates its unique heritage, retaining its original grandeur and character while seamlessly integrating a highly modernised and exclusive lifestyle for residents to enjoy with access to top of the range amenities.”
Each apartment includes a state-of-the-art contemporary kitchen and dining area and an open plan living and entertainment area. The bedrooms are generously sized and the bathrooms have a modern spa-inspired feel with atmospheric lighting.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Rayna Hunter, CEO of LH1 Global commented: “We are incredibly excited to be launching an exquisite and unique collection of apartments within this exceptional boutique development in the heart of Leeds city centre.
“It is incredibly rare to come across a development that so seamlessly integrates contemporary luxury, cultural vibrancy, and a prime location all in one! The Bank will serve as a highly popular investment choice due to its intriguing heritage partnered with the luxurious modern-day lifestyle it has to offer.”
She added that apartments within The Bank could achieve Short Corporate Let Yields of up to 17.7% and ASTs of up to 7.9%.
For further information contact LH1 Global by calling 0207 129 7900 or emailing [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.