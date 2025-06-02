The 14 Leeds postcodes where property prices have increased most in the past year - including LS18 and LS5

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

New data from a local estate agent highlights which postcodes in Leeds have experienced the most significant rise in property prices over the past year.

Leeds is home to a variety of suburbs, villages, and towns, each contributing its unique character to the city’s landscape. However, just as the neighbourhoods differ, so do the rates of property price increases.

To gather the latest information on property sales, the Yorkshire Evening Post consulted local property expert Mark Manning, managing director of Leeds-based Manning Stainton.

Below are the 14 postcodes where property prices have increased the most, based on Manning Stainton's Sold Subject to Contract (SSTC) figures from January 1 to May 28 in 2024 and 2025:

Properties in LS10 has seen a price increase of around 2.3 per cent in the past 12 months, from £179,054 to £183,208.

1. LS10 - Stourton, Belle Isle and Middleton

Properties in LS10 has seen a price increase of around 2.3 per cent in the past 12 months, from £179,054 to £183,208. | National World

Properties in LS4 has seen a price increase of around 3.2 per cent in the past 12 months, from £230,186 to £237,525.

2. LS4 - Burley and Kirkstall

Properties in LS4 has seen a price increase of around 3.2 per cent in the past 12 months, from £230,186 to £237,525. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Properties in LS9 has seen a price increase of around 3.6 per cent in the past 12 months, from £158,004 to £163,654.

3. LS9 - Gipton and Harehills

Properties in LS9 has seen a price increase of around 3.6 per cent in the past 12 months, from £158,004 to £163,654. | National World

Properties in LS17 has seen a price increase of around 3.9 per cent in the past 12 months, from £336,399 to £349,429.

4. LS17 - Alwoodley, Moortown and Shadwell

Properties in LS17 has seen a price increase of around 3.9 per cent in the past 12 months, from £336,399 to £349,429. | Tony Johnson

Properties in LS14 has seen a price increase of around 4.9 per cent in the past 12 months, from £207,284 to £217,515.

5. LS14 - Seacroft, Killingbeck and Thorner

Properties in LS14 has seen a price increase of around 4.9 per cent in the past 12 months, from £207,284 to £217,515. | National World

Properties in LS12 has seen a price increase of around 5.7 per cent in the past 12 months, from £184,599 to £195,070.

6. LS12 - Armley, Farnley and Worley

Properties in LS12 has seen a price increase of around 5.7 per cent in the past 12 months, from £184,599 to £195,070. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

