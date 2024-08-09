Sales company Property Solvers tracked the average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to map the cheapest and most expensive streets in Leeds.

The data revealed that LS17 has some of the priciest streets, with Manor House Lane taking the top spot with seven homes sold for an average £2,051,428.

On the other end of the spectrum, some of the cheapest streets can be found in areas like LS12 and LS10 - with properties costing as little as £37,821 on average.

To keep data less skewed, only streets with three or some sales since 2019 have been included. It also includes residential developments and retirement homes such as Guardian Mews and Twenty Twenty.

Here are the 10 cheapest streets to buy a home in Leeds over the last five years - from most expensive to least:

1 . Regent Street, LS2 7JQ With 14 properties sold for an average £59,857, Regent Street is the tenth cheapest street in Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/YEP Photo Sales

2 . Newhall Road, LS10 3RX Three properties have been sold here in the last five years for an average cost of £57,833. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/YEP Photo Sales

3 . Chapel Fold, LS12 1UU On this street in Armley, properties sold for an average £56,666. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/YEP Photo Sales

4 . Cowper Mount, LS9 7BB Here, four homes sold for an average cost of £56,500. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/YEP Photo Sales

5 . Brackenwood Drive, LS8 1SF On Brackenwood Drive, six properties changed owners for an average £55,750. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/YEP Photo Sales

6 . Guardian Mews, Lynwood Garth, LS12 4BN Here, five homes sold for an average of £55,740. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/YEP Photo Sales