The 10 least expensive streets in Leeds to buy a property over the last five years according to new data

Published 9th Aug 2024, 11:30 GMT

New data has revealed exactly which streets in the Leeds are the least and most expensive for buying a property.

Sales company Property Solvers tracked the average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to map the cheapest and most expensive streets in Leeds.

The data revealed that LS17 has some of the priciest streets, with Manor House Lane taking the top spot with seven homes sold for an average £2,051,428.

On the other end of the spectrum, some of the cheapest streets can be found in areas like LS12 and LS10 - with properties costing as little as £37,821 on average.

To keep data less skewed, only streets with three or some sales since 2019 have been included. It also includes residential developments and retirement homes such as Guardian Mews and Twenty Twenty.

Here are the 10 cheapest streets to buy a home in Leeds over the last five years - from most expensive to least:

With 14 properties sold for an average £59,857, Regent Street is the tenth cheapest street in Leeds.

1. Regent Street, LS2 7JQ

Three properties have been sold here in the last five years for an average cost of £57,833.

2. Newhall Road, LS10 3RX

On this street in Armley, properties sold for an average £56,666.

3. Chapel Fold, LS12 1UU

Here, four homes sold for an average cost of £56,500.

4. Cowper Mount, LS9 7BB

On Brackenwood Drive, six properties changed owners for an average £55,750.

5. Brackenwood Drive, LS8 1SF

Here, five homes sold for an average of £55,740.

6. Guardian Mews, Lynwood Garth, LS12 4BN

