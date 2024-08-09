Sales company Property Solvers tracked the average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to map the cheapest and most expensive streets in Leeds.
The data revealed that LS17 has some of the priciest streets, with Manor House Lane taking the top spot with seven homes sold for an average £2,051,428.
On the other end of the spectrum, some of the cheapest streets can be found in areas like LS12 and LS10 - with properties costing as little as £37,821 on average.
To keep data less skewed, only streets with three or some sales since 2019 have been included. It also includes residential developments and retirement homes such as Guardian Mews and Twenty Twenty.
Here are the 10 cheapest streets to buy a home in Leeds over the last five years - from most expensive to least:
