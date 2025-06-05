For sale in Leeds: A stylish true bungalow with large green gardens in Stanningley for £275,000

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

This charming two-bed detached bungalow in Stanningley enjoys large, green gardens and benefits from central heating and double glazing throughout.

Set on an enviable plot on a quiet cul-de-sac, the contemporary home offers a blend of modern living and cosy charm. Inside, an entrance hallway leads to the kitchen fitted with a range of units, new flooring and integrated appliances.

The generous lounge sits to the rear and seamlessly opens onto a large, hard-roofed conservatory with panoramic garden views. The roof ensures the room stays warm in winter and cool in the summer.

Also to the rear of the property is the primary bedroom which benefits from fitted storage and garden views. The second bedroom is a versatile single which the current owners are using as an office.

Outside, a lawned garden sits to the front, offering lots of kerb appeal. The rear garden features a patio decking area where family and friends can gather in the warmer months.

Situated on Norwood Crescent, the property enjoys easy access to Leeds city centre, Pudsey and surrounding towns and a range of local amenities. It is on the market with estate agent William H Brown for £275,000.

Front aspect

Norwood Crescent, Stanningley

Front aspect | William H Brown

Kitchen

2. Norwood Crescent, Stanningley

Kitchen | William H Brown

Kitchen

3. Norwood Crescent, Stanningley

Kitchen | William H Brown

Living room

4. Norwood Crescent, Stanningley

Living room | William H Brown

Conservatory

5. Norwood Crescent, Stanningley

Conservatory | William H Brown

Conservatory

6. Norwood Crescent, Stanningley

Conservatory | William H Brown

