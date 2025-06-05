Set on an enviable plot on a quiet cul-de-sac, the contemporary home offers a blend of modern living and cosy charm. Inside, an entrance hallway leads to the kitchen fitted with a range of units, new flooring and integrated appliances.

The generous lounge sits to the rear and seamlessly opens onto a large, hard-roofed conservatory with panoramic garden views. The roof ensures the room stays warm in winter and cool in the summer.

Also to the rear of the property is the primary bedroom which benefits from fitted storage and garden views. The second bedroom is a versatile single which the current owners are using as an office.

Outside, a lawned garden sits to the front, offering lots of kerb appeal. The rear garden features a patio decking area where family and friends can gather in the warmer months.