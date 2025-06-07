The exceptionally maintained Victorian detached home features four impressive bedrooms, elegant reception rooms and a summerhouse. It is situated on New Street in Pudsey and is on the market with estate agent Hunters for £600,000.

Inside, the stunning kitchen features a range cooker, storage units and a door opening onto the garden. Two reception rooms offer lots of space for entertaining and relaxing, with the combined living and dining room boasting wonderful high ceilings and access to a conservatory.

The second reception room, a cosy snug, features a recessed fireplace and a large bay window.

Outside, the home's large, landscaped garden features a brick and timber summerhouse and a potting shed located behind the garage. A gated driveway provides ample and secure parking space.