For sale in Leeds: This stylish Pudsey home boasts stunning character features and breathtaking mature gardens

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Beautiful, green gardens surround this charming 1850s home in a popular town in west Leeds.

The exceptionally maintained Victorian detached home features four impressive bedrooms, elegant reception rooms and a summerhouse. It is situated on New Street in Pudsey and is on the market with estate agent Hunters for £600,000.

Inside, the stunning kitchen features a range cooker, storage units and a door opening onto the garden. Two reception rooms offer lots of space for entertaining and relaxing, with the combined living and dining room boasting wonderful high ceilings and access to a conservatory.

The second reception room, a cosy snug, features a recessed fireplace and a large bay window.

Outside, the home's large, landscaped garden features a brick and timber summerhouse and a potting shed located behind the garage. A gated driveway provides ample and secure parking space.

Front

New Street, Pudsey

Front | Hunters

Entrance hallway

New Street, Pudsey

Entrance hallway | Hunters

Kitchen

New Street, Pudsey

Kitchen | Hunters

Living/dining room

New Street, Pudsey

Living/dining room | Hunters

Conservatory

New Street, Pudsey

Conservatory | Hunters

Snug

New Street, Pudsey

Snug | Hunters

