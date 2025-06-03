For sale in Leeds: A modern Micklefield family residence with sunny garden backing onto open countryside

Tucked away in a quiet position in a popular residential location, this modern home east of Leeds offers contemporary living with countryside walks on the doorstep.

Perfect for families and professionals seeking modern comforts in a rural village location just a few miles from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, this detached four-bedroom home is situated on Honeysuckle Close in Micklefield. It is currently on the market with Purplebricks for £445,000.

As you enter into the welcoming hallway, the home's bright and airy atmosphere becomes apparent. The ground floor features a guest WC, a spacious dining room to the front and a spacious kitchen with a separate utility room.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the beautiful living room which boasts a charming log burner and large patio doors that seamlessly connect it to the rear garden.

Upstairs, the property features four well-proportioned bedrooms, perfect for a growing family. The master bedroom benefits from a luxurious en suite while the remaining rooms all enjoy the newly fitted family bathroom with a stylish four-piece suite with a separate shower and bath.

Step outside to the front and the home benefits from a driveway leading to an integral garage, providing ample and secure parking space for vehicles. There is also an EV charger available.

The rear garden is a true oasis: a fully enclosed space that enjoys a sunny aspect and backs directly onto open fields. The decorative pagoda is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining.

