Perfect for families and professionals seeking modern comforts in a rural village location just a few miles from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, this detached four-bedroom home is situated on Honeysuckle Close in Micklefield. It is currently on the market with Purplebricks for £445,000.

As you enter into the welcoming hallway, the home's bright and airy atmosphere becomes apparent. The ground floor features a guest WC, a spacious dining room to the front and a spacious kitchen with a separate utility room.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the beautiful living room which boasts a charming log burner and large patio doors that seamlessly connect it to the rear garden.

Upstairs, the property features four well-proportioned bedrooms, perfect for a growing family. The master bedroom benefits from a luxurious en suite while the remaining rooms all enjoy the newly fitted family bathroom with a stylish four-piece suite with a separate shower and bath.

Step outside to the front and the home benefits from a driveway leading to an integral garage, providing ample and secure parking space for vehicles. There is also an EV charger available.