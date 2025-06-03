Perfect for families and professionals seeking modern comforts in a rural village location just a few miles from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, this detached four-bedroom home is situated on Honeysuckle Close in Micklefield. It is currently on the market with Purplebricks for £445,000.
As you enter into the welcoming hallway, the home's bright and airy atmosphere becomes apparent. The ground floor features a guest WC, a spacious dining room to the front and a spacious kitchen with a separate utility room.
Adjacent to the kitchen is the beautiful living room which boasts a charming log burner and large patio doors that seamlessly connect it to the rear garden.
Upstairs, the property features four well-proportioned bedrooms, perfect for a growing family. The master bedroom benefits from a luxurious en suite while the remaining rooms all enjoy the newly fitted family bathroom with a stylish four-piece suite with a separate shower and bath.
Step outside to the front and the home benefits from a driveway leading to an integral garage, providing ample and secure parking space for vehicles. There is also an EV charger available.
The rear garden is a true oasis: a fully enclosed space that enjoys a sunny aspect and backs directly onto open fields. The decorative pagoda is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.