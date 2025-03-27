Situated on Nile Road in the spa town, which The Sunday Times recently named the best place to live in the north and northeast, the property enjoys a central location close to the train station, bustling high street and surrounding moors.
The immaculate residence comprises a living room with a bay window, a stylish kitchen/diner with a central island, a utility room and access to a small but private courtyard-style garden.
On the first floor, a landing leads to two generous double bedrooms and a house bathroom with a contemporary four-piece suite.
The third bedroom, which ideally acts as the master suite, occupies the top floor.
Located in the heart of Ilkley, the home is on the market with estate agent Dale Eddison for £415,000 - more than £100,000 below the town's average house price.
