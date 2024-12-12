On Kirkstall Lane, just minutes from Headingley train station, Headingley Stadium and Yorkshire Cricket Ground is this lovely three-bedroom semi-detached residence, currently for sale with estate agent Donnelly and Co for £325,000.

Enter into a stylish hallway with stairs to the upper floor. To the front of the home is the elegant bay-fronted living room with picture rails and original features - a perfect room to unwind with the family after a long day's work.

To the rear is a large open-plan kitchen that boasts panoramic views of the garden, integrated appliances and stylish units and a peninsula unit that acts as a divide between the cooking and the dining areas.

There is also a useful utility room with plumbing for a washing machine and storage space.

On the first floor, the landing leads to two generously sized double bedrooms and a single bedroom which can be used as a home office or a nursery. One of the double bedrooms boasts a lovely bay window which enjoys great views of the front of the property.

Continuing much in the same style as the rest of the home, the heritage-style bathroom features a panelled bath with a shower over.

A pull-down timber ladder leads up to a loft room with lots of extra space which is currently used as a home gym. The roof has recently been replaced to ensure excellent insulation and a dry environment.

Outside, the home enjoys a beautifully landscaped south-facing rear garden with sun terrace, lawn and planted borders which includes wild garlic, rosemary and a plum tree.

A former single garage has been converted into a useful outbuilding with power and lighting ideal for storage. There is also a timber-covered side porch which is ideal for sheltered storage.

