On Kirkstall Lane, just minutes from Headingley train station, Headingley Stadium and Yorkshire Cricket Ground is this lovely three-bedroom semi-detached residence, currently for sale with estate agent Donnelly and Co for £325,000.
Enter into a stylish hallway with stairs to the upper floor. To the front of the home is the elegant bay-fronted living room with picture rails and original features - a perfect room to unwind with the family after a long day's work.
To the rear is a large open-plan kitchen that boasts panoramic views of the garden, integrated appliances and stylish units and a peninsula unit that acts as a divide between the cooking and the dining areas.
There is also a useful utility room with plumbing for a washing machine and storage space.
On the first floor, the landing leads to two generously sized double bedrooms and a single bedroom which can be used as a home office or a nursery. One of the double bedrooms boasts a lovely bay window which enjoys great views of the front of the property.
Continuing much in the same style as the rest of the home, the heritage-style bathroom features a panelled bath with a shower over.
A pull-down timber ladder leads up to a loft room with lots of extra space which is currently used as a home gym. The roof has recently been replaced to ensure excellent insulation and a dry environment.
Outside, the home enjoys a beautifully landscaped south-facing rear garden with sun terrace, lawn and planted borders which includes wild garlic, rosemary and a plum tree.
A former single garage has been converted into a useful outbuilding with power and lighting ideal for storage. There is also a timber-covered side porch which is ideal for sheltered storage.
🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.
Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.