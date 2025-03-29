Take a tour inside this superb family home nestled between vibrant Leeds suburbs and serene woodlands

Take a look inside this superb detached family home in Leeds, which is situated on the edge of Gledhow Valley Woods.

The house on Bracken Edge between Chapel Allerton and Oakwood, two trendy suburbs a short trip north and northeast of Leeds city centre, is located within the Roundhay School catchment and is on the market with estate agent Purple Bricks for £500,000.

Inside, the delightful property comprises a small porch ideal for storing boots and coats opening into a bright entrance hallway with guest WC and stairs rising to the first floor.

It opens to the impressive L-shaped kitchen, dining room and lounge, with beautiful fitted units, a sliding glass door to the rear garden and access to a large pantry and utility space.

Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms, currently used as an office, and a contemporary house bathroom with a bathtub and a separate walk-in shower.

Outside, a driveway to the front is bordered by mature trees. To the rear, the mature garden spans over 20 metres down to the ancient Gledhow Valley Woods and enjoys a large decking and patio area perfect for entertaining.

