The house on Bracken Edge between Chapel Allerton and Oakwood, two trendy suburbs a short trip north and northeast of Leeds city centre, is located within the Roundhay School catchment and is on the market with estate agent Purple Bricks for £500,000.
Inside, the delightful property comprises a small porch ideal for storing boots and coats opening into a bright entrance hallway with guest WC and stairs rising to the first floor.
It opens to the impressive L-shaped kitchen, dining room and lounge, with beautiful fitted units, a sliding glass door to the rear garden and access to a large pantry and utility space.
Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms, currently used as an office, and a contemporary house bathroom with a bathtub and a separate walk-in shower.
Outside, a driveway to the front is bordered by mature trees. To the rear, the mature garden spans over 20 metres down to the ancient Gledhow Valley Woods and enjoys a large decking and patio area perfect for entertaining.
