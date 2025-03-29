Inside, the delightful property comprises a small porch ideal for storing boots and coats opening into a bright entrance hallway with guest WC and stairs rising to the first floor.

It opens to the impressive L-shaped kitchen, dining room and lounge, with beautiful fitted units, a sliding glass door to the rear garden and access to a large pantry and utility space.

Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms, currently used as an office, and a contemporary house bathroom with a bathtub and a separate walk-in shower.