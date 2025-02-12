Take a look around this beautifully extended home perfect for families in Robin Hood near Leeds and Wakefield

Published 12th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

Take a tour inside this charming extended home in Robin Hood, conveniently located between Leeds and Wakefield.

Situated on St David's Road, a sought-after area in the village with great amenities and transport links, this residence is perfect for families.

The home is on the market with estate agent Purple Bricks for £450,000.

Step into a welcoming entrance hallway with a guest WC and stairs to the first floor.

The living room enjoys lots of natural light from its large bay window overlooking the front elevation, while the stunning kitchen and family room are located to the rear.

Here, the kitchen features modern base and wall units, integrated appliances and a stylish breakfast bar, while the family room has bi-folding doors to the rear garden and lots of space to gather family and friends.

There is also a bedroom on the ground floor offering lots of flexibility.

A landing on the first floor leads to four well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which have fitted wardrobes.

There is also a house bathroom with a fully-tiled three-piece suite with bath, sink and WC.

Outside, there is a large driveway to the front of the property. The rear garden is enclosed and features an artificial lawn and lots of space for entertaining.

