A look inside this well-presented east Leeds family terraced home surrounded by parkland for sale for £220k

This end-of-terrace in east Leeds is perfect for a family or a first-time buyer.

Estate agent Purplebricks has listed the well-presented, modern three-bedroom home located on White Laithe Green in Leeds' Whinmoor area for £220,000.

Step inside an inviting hallway with a guest WC and stairs to the upper floor. To the front is a cosy living room with a large bay window allowing lots of natural light in. There is also a lovely fireplace with a mantle.

To the rear of the property is the spacious kitchen and diner which boasts contemporary units and a stylish range cooker. There is also lots of space here for a large dining table to gather the family around, as well as direct access to the home's garden.

Upstairs, the spacious landing benefits from built-in storage and leads to three generous double bedrooms, two to the front and one to the rear, and a modern tiled house bathroom with a bathtub with shower over.

Outside, the home benefits from gardens to the front and rear, along with a parking space.

