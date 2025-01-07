Estate agent Purplebricks has listed the well-presented, modern three-bedroom home located on White Laithe Green in Leeds' Whinmoor area for £220,000.
Step inside an inviting hallway with a guest WC and stairs to the upper floor. To the front is a cosy living room with a large bay window allowing lots of natural light in. There is also a lovely fireplace with a mantle.
To the rear of the property is the spacious kitchen and diner which boasts contemporary units and a stylish range cooker. There is also lots of space here for a large dining table to gather the family around, as well as direct access to the home's garden.
Upstairs, the spacious landing benefits from built-in storage and leads to three generous double bedrooms, two to the front and one to the rear, and a modern tiled house bathroom with a bathtub with shower over.
Outside, the home benefits from gardens to the front and rear, along with a parking space.
