Step inside an inviting hallway with a guest WC and stairs to the upper floor. To the front is a cosy living room with a large bay window allowing lots of natural light in. There is also a lovely fireplace with a mantle.

To the rear of the property is the spacious kitchen and diner which boasts contemporary units and a stylish range cooker. There is also lots of space here for a large dining table to gather the family around, as well as direct access to the home's garden.

Upstairs, the spacious landing benefits from built-in storage and leads to three generous double bedrooms, two to the front and one to the rear, and a modern tiled house bathroom with a bathtub with shower over.

Outside, the home benefits from gardens to the front and rear, along with a parking space.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter on everything Leeds.