Selling up for a social life: Long-term homeowners in Yorkshire making a lifestyle move

New research from premium housebuilder Redrow, has revealed 27% of homeowners surveyed in Yorkshire have been living in the same home for more than 20 years. And after a sunshine-filled, social summer, when old homes have been put through their paces, it’s no surprise that 20% of respondents Yorkshire say they’re dissatisfied with where they’re living.

Nationally, this attitude is particularly endemic amongst those aged over 55; 28% say they get anxiety over hosting in their home, and 25% say they find hosting at home more stressful than travelling abroad. Worryingly, 19% say they’d rather not see friends than have to host at home.

The survey of over 2,000 UK adults showed that 51% of over 55s had a room in their home they no longer used regularly and lifestyle changes were one of the biggest factors influencing a potential move on from the family home.

Instead, long-term home owners appear to be selling up for a social life, with people in Yorkshire looking for homes with features such as a garden / outdoor space, a modern kitchen and appliances and off-street parking.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “After years in the same property, many homeowners are finding their current homes no longer meet their lifestyle needs - particularly when it comes to socialising and entertaining. We’re seeing more people choosing to make the move to a modern Redrow home that’s designed for today’s way of living, with open-plan layouts, sociable kitchen and dining spaces, and private gardens. With our Help to Sell available to make moving easier, now is the perfect time for those looking to embrace a fresh start in a home that truly works for them.”

Redrow currently offers a wide range of homes across Yorkshire, including at:

Kingsley Manor, Harrogate

Centurion Fields, Leeds

The Glade at Woodland Vale, Wakefield

Meadow Vale, Huddersfield

Poppy Fields, Rotherham

To help purchasers in Yorkshire make their move into a home that’s perfect for hosting and a more social lifestyle, Redrow has a number of schemes available including Readymade Homes and Help to Sell.

Redrow’s Readymade Homes offer buyers the opportunity to move straight into a brand-new property without the wait or the hassle of making interior design choices. Each home is fully finished to Redrow’s high standards, with stylish interiors handpicked by its expert design team. By removing the stress of property chains and providing a turnkey solution, the scheme ensures a seamless and swift transition for those seeking a high-quality, move-in ready home.

While the Help to Sell scheme is designed to remove the stress and uncertainty of selling an existing property when buying a new home. Redrow works directly with a trusted local estate agent to handle valuations, marketing and viewings, while also contributing towards estate agent fees. With the aim of securing a buyer within six weeks, the scheme offers homeowners a smoother, faster and more affordable move, ensuring they can focus on settling into their brand-new Redrow property with confidence.

For more information about Redrow and the homes available in Yorkshire visit www.redrow.co.uk/yorkshire.