Located on Spa Lane, this charming character home is rich in period features and is currently on the market with Monroe Estate Agents for £525,000.
The two-bedroom cottage boasts a beautifully fitted kitchen with stone flooring, a dining room featuring an original fireplace, a spacious conservatory with direct access to the garden, and a formal living room showcasing a striking fireplace.
On the first floor, the property offers a generously sized primary bedroom, a second double bedroom, and a fully tiled house bathroom complete with a freestanding bathtub.
Outside, the property is surrounded by delightful green gardens, which include two purpose-built wooden stores. The show-stopping garden is home to a wide variety of plants and flowers that bloom throughout the year.
Boston Spa, a tranquil village north of Leeds, was recently named one of the best places to live in the UK by the Sunday Times. The village offers excellent local amenities and convenient access to Leeds, York, and Harrogate.
