Located on Spa Lane, this charming character home is rich in period features and is currently on the market with Monroe Estate Agents for £525,000.

The two-bedroom cottage boasts a beautifully fitted kitchen with stone flooring, a dining room featuring an original fireplace, a spacious conservatory with direct access to the garden, and a formal living room showcasing a striking fireplace.

On the first floor, the property offers a generously sized primary bedroom, a second double bedroom, and a fully tiled house bathroom complete with a freestanding bathtub.

Outside, the property is surrounded by delightful green gardens, which include two purpose-built wooden stores. The show-stopping garden is home to a wide variety of plants and flowers that bloom throughout the year.

