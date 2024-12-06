A look inside this extended Leeds market town family home with superb kitchen on the market for £485k

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST

This sympathetically extended home in a Leeds market town offers superb modern living along with a charming garden.

Estate agent Renton & Parr has listed the contemporary four-bedroom detached property on Beechwood Rise in Wetherby for £485,000.

Inside, the home boasts around 1,375 square feet of living space. Enter into a welcoming entrance hall leading to a bay windowed lounge to the front with an attractive wood burner, a snug with bay window and a superb open-plan dining kitchen as well as a downstairs WC.

On the first floor, a split landing leads to a lovely dual-aspect bedroom with an en suite with an electric shower.

There are three additional bedrooms and a house bathroom here, as well as sliding doors leading onto a sunny balcony ideal for outdoor relaxation.

Outside is a large gravel driveway to the front leading to a single garage. The rear garden is fully enclosed and features established hedges and trees, a generous patio and a shaped lawn.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

1. Beechwood Rise, Wetherby, Leeds LS22

Renton & parr

Photo Sales

2. Beechwood Rise, Wetherby, Leeds LS22

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

3. Beechwood Rise, Wetherby, Leeds LS22

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

4. Beechwood Rise, Wetherby, Leeds LS22

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

5. Beechwood Rise, Wetherby, Leeds LS22

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

6. Beechwood Rise, Wetherby, Leeds LS22

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WetherbyPropertySpacelawn Trees
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice