Inside, the home boasts around 1,375 square feet of living space. Enter into a welcoming entrance hall leading to a bay windowed lounge to the front with an attractive wood burner, a snug with bay window and a superb open-plan dining kitchen as well as a downstairs WC.

On the first floor, a split landing leads to a lovely dual-aspect bedroom with an en suite with an electric shower.

There are three additional bedrooms and a house bathroom here, as well as sliding doors leading onto a sunny balcony ideal for outdoor relaxation.

Outside is a large gravel driveway to the front leading to a single garage. The rear garden is fully enclosed and features established hedges and trees, a generous patio and a shaped lawn.