See the facilities with this £1m home for sale near Wakefield

The interior of Cherry Tree Farm includes a modern kitchen with diner, with four reception rooms.
There’s a beamed snug made cosy by a log burner, a beamed rear porch or office, and the dining kitchen with shaker units, quartz worktops with upstands, and integrated appliances that include a fridge freezer, oven, double oven, washer dryer, and dishwasher.
A large picture window is a feature of the living room, together with the fireplace and an electric condensing stove.
All five bedrooms are sizeable and include a converted and versatile loft room with three velux double glazed windows.
One of the bedrooms has a stylish en suite shower room.
The self contained cottage annexe is well equipped with a kitchen, a living room, two bedrooms and an en suite bathroom.
There is private entry to the grounds, with an internal driveway having parking space for multiple vehicles.
Lawned gardens with a mix of mature trees include a stable block with two tack rooms, a large barn with three phase cabling, a car port and a former railway shed converted to a character workshop.
A working allotment provides a chance to grow organic produce, while an ornamental garden provides a vantage point for enjoying the charms of the secluded three-acre garden.
Cherry Tree Farm, Hall Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, has an asking price of £1,025,000, and is for sale with Holroyd Miller estate agents. Call 01924 299494 for details.