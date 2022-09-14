See inside this totally original country house - yours for £1.75m

There are remnants of the property's past life, when it had a granary, stables and threshing barn. Original timber stalls stay in the main living area with a reclaimed brick floor, or you might note the sizeable stone fireplaces, or rustic beams and timbers.

Newton Grange is surrounded by green fields and rural views, yet is conveniently close to Ripley and Harrogate.

It has an element of grandeur in its reception rooms, but plenty of informal warmth in its kitchen with living area, and a snug, for example. The dining hall and sitting room, with overhead gallery, is stunning.

Carefully improved and updated, this property is quite luxurious, with underfloor heating, and large windows to showcase the views.The kitchen with breakfast room is designed and fitted by Stephen Neall Interiors of Harrogate, with handmade hardwood units, and Cumberland slate and copper work surfaces. There's an electric four oven Aga, and Neff and Bosch appliances.A ground floor guest bedroom has an en suite bathroom.

All four remaining double bedrooms are on the first floor. One has an en suite bathroom, and there's the stylish house bathroom.

A large courtyard provides parking and is central to numerous buildings.

Lawned gardens with trees, flowers and foliage follow the house round, with a well-placed patio.

Land to the east extends to over four acres, with some woodland.Ripley has a castle, with further amenities, while Harrogate offers wider facilities and has a railway station.

For full details about Newton Grange, for sale at £1, 750,000, contact Savills on 01904 617800

1. Surrounded by green countryside This property was once part of the large Ripley Castle Estate, and was a scattered smallholding. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. An interior with rustic character A family area with what were once stall divisions. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. The spacious beamed kitchen The kitchen is designed and fitted by Stephen Neall Interiors of Harrogate, with handmade painted hardwood units, and Cumberland slate and copper work surfaces. There's an electric four oven Aga, and Neff and Bosch appliances. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. A light and welcoming interior Looking from the kitchen towards the family living area. Photo: Savills Photo Sales