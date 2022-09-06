This stunning, extended Harrogate home is for sale at £1,650,000

The Oatlands Drive property has extensive accommodation to suit modern day living, with its range of versatile rooms and space.

A garden room that currently holds a hot tub is an outdoor facility to be enjoyed along with the gardens, and there is a double integral garage.

There's a reception hall leading through to rooms including the open plan kitchen with fitted units, granite worktops and a porcelain tiled floor. Integrated appliances include triple ovens, a dishwasher, fridge and wine fridge.

A kitchen island unit has a breakfast bar, then there are spacious sitting and dining areas. Bi-fold doors lead out to the garden.

A utility room with integrated microwave and dishwasher, a boot room and a cloakroom add to the ground floor rooms that include two large reception rooms, a snug and a study.

Within the light and large sitting room, that has parquet flooring, is a feature fireplace with wood-burning stove. Patio doors lead outside, while from the extended family room are bi-fold doors to the gardens at both front and rear of the house.

On the first floor are five bedrooms with three en-suite shower rooms, and the main bathroom.

The master bedroom is luxurious, with fitted wardrobes, a dressing room and en suite with a large walk-in shower and wash basin within vanity unit. A vaulted ceiling adds character.

Two further bedrooms have en suites and three have fitted wardrobes.The modern house bathroom is fullly tiled and has both bath and shower.

For those who like to entertain, there's a rear paved garden, and the garden room. An extensive lawned garden with patio is bordered with flowers and shrubs.

Well placed for town and all its amenities, the Stray and the railway station, this home is also close to a range of schools.42 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, is priced £1,650,000 with Verity Frearson estate agents.

Call 01423 562531 for more details.

1. A sleek and modern kitchen The spacious kitchen with central island is open plan to both family and dining areas. Photo: Verity Frearson Photo Sales

2. Dine in style A breakfast bar forms part of the kitchen island, with the family dining area beyond. Photo: Verity Frearson Photo Sales

3. A lovely living room This stylish sitting room has parquet flooring, with a feature fireplace and wood-burning stove. Patio doors lead outside. Photo: Verity Frearson Photo Sales

4. A light and spacious interior A modern and relaxed TV room within the property. Photo: Verity Frearson Photo Sales