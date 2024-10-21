Enter into a welcoming hallway which has stairs to the first floor and a downstairs WC. It leads to a living room to the side and a family room with bay window to the front elevation.

The impressive kitchen is the hearth of the property and features luxurious units, granite topped central island, integrated appliances and a wine rack. There is also a separate utility room.

The top floor has a landing that leads to three bedrooms, one of which has a beautiful bay window, dressing room and en suite. On this floor is also the family bathroom with freestanding bathtub.

On the top floor is the master bedroom which has multiple rooflights and en suite bathroom.

The property benefits from a private enclosed garden to the rear with a paved leading to a lawn.

