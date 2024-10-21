A look inside an impressive Leeds family home with beautifully extended kitchen in a popular family location

Published 21st Oct 2024

A stunning four bedroom home with beautiful vaulted ceilings, open plan living accommodation and lovely garden is for sale.

Estate agent William H Brown has listed the semi-detached home on Woodhall Park Crescent in the west Leeds suburb Stanningley for £530,000. The home features quality fittings and fixtures throughout.

Enter into a welcoming hallway which has stairs to the first floor and a downstairs WC. It leads to a living room to the side and a family room with bay window to the front elevation.

The impressive kitchen is the hearth of the property and features luxurious units, granite topped central island, integrated appliances and a wine rack. There is also a separate utility room.

The top floor has a landing that leads to three bedrooms, one of which has a beautiful bay window, dressing room and en suite. On this floor is also the family bathroom with freestanding bathtub.

On the top floor is the master bedroom which has multiple rooflights and en suite bathroom.

The property benefits from a private enclosed garden to the rear with a paved leading to a lawn.

