An impressive reception hall greets you upon entry and grants access to a guest cloakroom, sitting room, dining room, living room, conservatory and fitted home office.

Here is also an exceptional open-plan living/dining kitchen, a utility room and second cloak room.

The galleried landing on the first floor leads to the lovely principal bedroom with a large dressing area, luxury en suite and balcony.

There are also three additional double bedrooms with fitted furniture, and two luxury house bathrooms.

On the top floor are two more double bedrooms and a playroom which can serve as a seventh bedroom if needed.

Meads sits behind two sets of electric entrance gates with in and out driveway on its extensive forecourt.

The large formal gardens face south and features an extensive stone-paved terrace.