A look inside this Grade II Listed Leeds home with high ceilings and tower with 360° views now on the market

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

This terraced house in Leeds offers Grade II Listed charm with high ceilings and gorgeous features.

Situated in the idyllic Chevin Park development in Menston, the three-bedroom home on Jackson Walk features lovely décor and is currently on the market with estate agent Dale Eddison for £530,000.

Inside, the property features a spacious living and dining room, a modern fitted kitchen and a guest WC on the ground floor.

Stairs in the hallway lead to the first-floor landing where three bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, and a house bathroom are located.

A spiral staircase leads to a study area inside the tower, while the top of the tower boasts 360-degree views of the beautiful surrounding area.

Outside, the home features allocated parking for two vehicles and a charming garden area.

