Situated in the idyllic Chevin Park development in Menston, the three-bedroom home on Jackson Walk features lovely décor and is currently on the market with estate agent Dale Eddison for £530,000.

Inside, the property features a spacious living and dining room, a modern fitted kitchen and a guest WC on the ground floor.

Stairs in the hallway lead to the first-floor landing where three bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, and a house bathroom are located.

A spiral staircase leads to a study area inside the tower, while the top of the tower boasts 360-degree views of the beautiful surrounding area.