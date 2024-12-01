Situated in the idyllic Chevin Park development in Menston, the three-bedroom home on Jackson Walk features lovely décor and is currently on the market with estate agent Dale Eddison for £530,000.
Inside, the property features a spacious living and dining room, a modern fitted kitchen and a guest WC on the ground floor.
Stairs in the hallway lead to the first-floor landing where three bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, and a house bathroom are located.
A spiral staircase leads to a study area inside the tower, while the top of the tower boasts 360-degree views of the beautiful surrounding area.
Outside, the home features allocated parking for two vehicles and a charming garden area.
