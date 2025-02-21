Situated on Stone Brig Lane in the southeast Leeds town, the property is conveniently located near a wide range of local amenities and transport links. It is currently on the market with Manning Stainton for £330,000.
Inside, the home features a welcoming entrance hallway with a contemporary shower room and stairs rising to the first floor.
Off the hallway is a generous lounge with a bay window overlooking the front garden and a beautifully extended open-plan kitchen-diner with integrated appliances and patio doors leading to the rear garden.
Up the stairs, the landing leads to two double bedrooms with lots of storage and a generous third bedroom. Also on the first floor is the modern house bathroom with bathtub, sink and WC.
Outside, the property has a well-manicured lawn to the front with mature shrubs and a pebbled driveway. The rear garden us landscaped with a patio ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining.
Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.