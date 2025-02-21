Situated on Stone Brig Lane in the southeast Leeds town, the property is conveniently located near a wide range of local amenities and transport links. It is currently on the market with Manning Stainton for £330,000.

Inside, the home features a welcoming entrance hallway with a contemporary shower room and stairs rising to the first floor.

Off the hallway is a generous lounge with a bay window overlooking the front garden and a beautifully extended open-plan kitchen-diner with integrated appliances and patio doors leading to the rear garden.

Up the stairs, the landing leads to two double bedrooms with lots of storage and a generous third bedroom. Also on the first floor is the modern house bathroom with bathtub, sink and WC.