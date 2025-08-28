Luxurious Rothwell family extended four-bedroom detached house with plenty of space for £440,000 | Purplebricks

An outstanding family home that ticks all the boxes is spacious, stylish, and in high demand.

Located on First Avenue in the prestigious area of Rothwell, this beautifully extended four-bedroom detached home is listed for £440,000. Offering exceptional living space across multiple reception rooms and a luxury kitchen/breakfast area, it’s the ultimate in modern family comfort and scale.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its well-proportioned layout.

Inside, the property features three spacious reception rooms perfect for flexible living plus an impressive modern kitchen/breakfast room at the heart of the home. The extension adds a generous family-friendly space ideal for entertaining or relaxed everyday life.

With four well-proportioned bedrooms upstairs and a thoughtful layout throughout, this home blends scale and style seamlessly.

This home is one of dozens available in Rothwell on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-rothwell .

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Rothwell is listed for £440,000

Features include three reception rooms and a modern kitchen/breakfast space

Four good-sized bedrooms upstairs for flexibility and comfort

Extended layout providing room for family life and entertaining

Located in a sought-after Rothwell area with 3D virtual tour available

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

