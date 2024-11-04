Remaining homes offer a touch of luxury in Leeds

Final homes now remain at a popular development in New Farnley including one of Redrow’s most luxurious ‘Lifestyle’ properties.

Only a handful of homes now remain at Whitehall Grange, which is located off Whitehall Road.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Whitehall Grange has proven to be a very popular development and is ideal for anyone wanting the best of both worlds, being close to the city centre and all that has to offer but having green space and woodland on the doorstep.”

The final homes from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection include the four bed Oxford. The Oxford has an open plan kitchen / diner, a cloakroom and utility, plus a separate lounge. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, the main with en-suite and a family bathroom. Prices current start from £470,000.

Whitehall Grange

Also available is one of the home builder’s most luxurious ‘Lifestyle’ properties. Built on the footprint of what would normally be a four-bedroom detached property, instead, the Lifestyle properties have three larger bedrooms, each with their own en-suite.

The Oxford Lifestyle boasts an open plan kitchen / dining area with a separate utility, cloakroom, lounge and an integrated garage. The first floor comprises three double bedrooms and three ensuites. The main bedroom also has its own dressing room. Prices currently start from £470,000.

“These properties were originally created with downsizers in mind, or people who wanted fewer bedrooms but did not want to sacrifice space or style downstairs,” added Steve.

“However, these properties are now appealing to families who want larger bedrooms with separate bathrooms, potentially with multiple generations living under one roof, and couples who like to have space for visitors.”

To find out more about Whitehall Grange call the sales team on 0113 537 3604 or visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/whitehall-grange-leeds-162762