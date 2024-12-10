Located on Emville Avenue in Shadwell, the home features a range of cosmetic updates to create a beautiful home with high ceilings, picture rails and a range of contemporary features for comfortable modern living. It is currently for sale with estate agent North Residential for £395,000.

Set over four floors, the property is entered into an impressive and welcoming hallway. To the left is a sitting room with a large window overlooking the front garden, wooden flooring and a marbled fire surround with a gas log burner.

At the rear of the property is a lovely kitchen diner with Shaker-style units, integrated appliances and an induction hob. There is also lots of room for a large dining table to gather family and friends around and access to the rear garden.

Stairs in the kitchen lead down to the lower ground floor, a handy cellar floor with a fitted utility room, gym and ample storage.

In the entrance hallway, a stylish staircase leads up to the first floor landing which gives access to two bedrooms and the house bathroom. The impressive master bedroom enjoys beautiful views to the front and bespoke fitted Shaker-style wardrobes and dressing table. The second bedroom is a spacious single which the current owners use as a home office.

Up on the top floor is a good-sized landing which can be used as office space or as a snug if required. It leads into an impressive double bedroom which is flooded with natural light with built-in storage, and a second bathroom with a freestanding bath.

Outside, the property boasts gardens to the front and rear. To the front is a gated, lawned garden with a path to the front door and. well-stocked borders and hedging.

To the rear is a fully enclosed courtyard-style garden which enjoys sun until late in the afternoon with Indian sandstone paving and a geometric tiled wall.

