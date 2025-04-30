Redrow honours key workers and armed forces in Leeds with exclusive offers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

REDROW is giving back to the everyday heroes by offering two exclusive home-buying support schemes for key workers and armed forces members in Leeds.

The schemes will see Redrow give up to £15,000 towards house hunters dream homes.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire said: “It’s our way of saying thank you for their dedication and service. The exclusive deposit contributions will help make homeownership more affordable and achievable for key workers and armed forces personnel so they can either start their journey of owning a home or upgrade to a new build that better fits their lives.”

The discounts are available at all Redrow developments across Yorkshire including Centurion Fields in Leeds. Located on Manston Lane will feature 200 properties, with a selection of three and four-bedroom designs from Redrow’s popular Heritage Collection.

A representative image of The Oxford Lifestyle

Residents will benefit from being just a short walk away from the planned new Thorpe Park Railway Station, where work is due to start later this year, subject to planning, as well as being close to junction 46 of the M1.

Steve added: “Centurion Fields is in an up-and-coming area of Leeds, with excellent amenities and transport links and a new railway station coming soon. Thorpe Park is just a short journey away and more established neighbouring residential areas are close by.”

To find out more about the key worker scheme, visit www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/key-worker-deposit-contribution. To find out more about the armed forces scheme click here www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/armed-forces-deposit-contribution.

To find out more about Centurion Fields call the sales team on 0113 5375931 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/centurion-fields-leeds-162722