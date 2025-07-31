Plans to build more than 350 homes at a former garden nursery in Leeds have been given the go-ahead by councillors.

The company sought permission from the council in 2021 to build 352 new homes on Red Hall Lane, including on the site of the Grade II-listed Red Hall House, near the East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR).

The site of the former Red Hall Nursery is set to be developed into 353 new homes. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

The development includes the refurbishment and extension of the Gate House, while outbuildings will help form garages and bin storage, as well as the construction of green and communal spaces. There are also plans for an orchard and an event/civic space.

Planning permission was granted at the council’s North and East Plans Panel on July 24, despite concerns raised over a possible increase in traffic congestion and the impact on the site’s historic buildings.

Concerns were also raised by Historic England and Leeds Civic Trust.

The Red Hall site was sold to Redrow in 2021 after approval by Leeds City Council. The site’s former nursery was the council’s main horticultural production site up until 2017, when it was replaced by the Arium in Whinmoor.

The site includes an old farmhouse, which is set to be converted into two apartments, as well as Red Hall House, formerly occupied by the Rugby Football League. The building is currently home to a private hospital.

The Red Hall site covers 29 hectares between the Outer Ring Road and A58 Wetherby Road. It forms the northmost part of a much larger allocation of land earmarked for residential development known as the East Leeds Extension (ELE).

It stretches around the eastern edge of Leeds' main urban area, including Swarcliffe, Whinmoor and Cross Gates, and has the capacity for around 5,000 houses.