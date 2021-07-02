Pudsey named as a 'up-and-coming' property hotspot for second time this year

Pudsey has been named as a property hotspot.

A study by property portal Boomin ranked the market town as the 14th most up-and-coming property hotspot in the whole of the UK.

It was named the most sought after in Yorkshire.

Back in February of this year, Pudsey was named in the top 10 property hotspots in the UK by Rightmove.

Keighley and Pudsey ranked joint fourth in the list, with property prices soaring by 11 per cent in the year from February 2020 to February 2021.

Office of National Statistics figures show that the are saw a rise in house prices and local estate agents said they saw a huge demand for homes in the area, calling it the "place to be".

Also named on the Boomin list was Headingley, which came in at number 20.

Michael Bruce, Group CEO and Founder of Boomin commented: “At Boomin, we want to empower our customers to ‘get there first’ and find what really is their dream home.

"A huge aspect of this is finding the right area to live in before things get too competitive, so we wanted to go beyond just house price increases as an indicator of how ‘sought after’ an area is, and look at what the modern home owner really wants.

"Taking into account everything from proximity to schools and crime rates, to how many restaurant options there are in the area, has allowed us to shine a light on the places people might not have been considering, but could be just what they’re looking for".

The full list of up-and-coming property areas in the UK:

1. Gower, Glamorgan

2. Wigan, Greater Manchester

3. Manchester Central, Greater Manchester

4. Monmouth, Monmouthshire

5. Ogmore-by-Sea, Glamorgan

6. Aberavon, Port Talbot

7. Rochdale, Greater Manchester

8. Leigh, Greater Manchester

9. Stourbridge, Worcestershire

10. Torfaen, Monmouthshire

11. Stretford, Greater Manchester

12. Ludlow, Shropshire

13. Wythenshawe, Cheshire

14. Pudsey, West Yorkshire

15. Ards and North Down, Norther Ireland

16. Oldham, Greater Manchester

17. Burton, East Staffordshire

18. Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire

19. Heywood, Greater Manchester