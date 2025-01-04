Estate agent Hunters has listed this fabulous detached four-bedroom home on Waterloo Road in Pudsey, West Leeds for £675,000.

The home was built in 1968 and has been sympathetically extended to offer three reception rooms, wonderful views of the adjacent fields and large double bedrooms ideal for the growing family.

Inside, the entrance hallway gives access to a large sitting room, a snug which leads out to the gorgeous conservatory, a dining room and the bespoke kitchen with beautiful roof lanterns.

The kitchen also has access to a handy utility which leads through to the garage. A shower room and separate guest WC complete the downstairs accommodation.

On the first floor, the spacious galleried landing leads to four good-sized double bedrooms and a house bathroom with a bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

Outside, the property boasts a lovely semi-circular sun patio to the rear which is accessed from the conservatory. The patio leads down to a large lawn with a great degree of privacy.

To the front, a large driveway provides ample parking space for four to five vehicles and access to the garage.

